Guilty plea made in 2009 slaying of Red Scorpions gang member Kevin LeClair

Another person has been convicted in the decade-old killing of a high-profile gangster in a busy Langley parking lot.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says Kreshnik Ismailaj, 38, has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to murder in connection with the 2009 death of Red Scorpion gang member Kevin LeClair, which sparked a string of retaliatory – and escalating – shootings and killings.

Ismailaj was arrested in Ontario last July.

Last June, UN gang hitman Cory Vallee was convicted of first-degree murder in LeClair’s killing and sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years.

Police are still searching for Conor D’Monte, a man allegedly linked to the death. Earlier this year, B.C.’s gang squad announced they are offering a massive reward for any information leading to D’Monte’s arrest.

WATCH: (Aired Jan. 30, 2019) Anti-gang task force raises stakes to capture accused killer Conor D’Monte

D’Monte is also accused of conspiring to murder the Bacon brothers.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU), plans to use a comprehensive social media and promotion campaign in the hopes of ending what has been one of the most complicated and lengthy joint investigations in B.C. history.

