Cory Vallee found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder
The B.C. Supreme Court has found Cory Franke Vallee guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to murder.
Vallee was alleged to have pulled the trigger in a pair of shootings during the 2008 and 2009 gang war between the Red Scorpions and United Nations gangs.
Twenty-four-year-old Jonathan Barber and 27-year-old Kevin LeClair were killed in the shootings.
He was wanted in a Canada-wide warrant but was arrested in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2014.
“The result should also serve as a reminder to those who threaten our communities with gang and gun violence, we will not rest until they are held to account,” said Assistant Commissioner Kevin Hackett, Chief Officer of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C.
Vallee’s trial began on February 6, 2017. He is expected to be sentenced on June 28.
~With files from Yuliya Talmazan
