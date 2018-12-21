Crime
December 21, 2018 8:14 pm

Hitman Cory Vallee sentenced to life in prison with no parole for 25 years

A B.C. man convicted in a 2009 gangland hit will spend at least 25 years behind bars.

Cory Vallee was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murderer back in June. The first charge carries a sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

For the conspiracy charges, he will serve a second, concurrent sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole for 10 years.

The murder charge stems from the fatal 2009 shooting of 27-year-old Kevin LeClair, a gang associate of the Bacon brothers, in a busy Langley parking lot.

The court found he also conspired to kill Jamie, Jarrod and Jonathan Bacon during the 2008-2009 gang war between the UN Gang and the Red Scorpions.

Vallee was arrested by Mexican authorities in 2014, when he was discovered in Guadalajara.

