Calgary man charged with human trafficking ‘throughout western Canada’

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A Calgary man has been arrested and will face several charges including human trafficking, following an investigation spanning multiple provinces.

Regina police received a tip about a woman “being trafficked in the sex trade” late last year and began investigating, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.

“An investigation showed the victim had been trafficked throughout western Canada, including in Regina” from December of 2023 to November of 2025, RPS said.

From there, the RPS said its VICE unit worked alongside the Calgary Police Service, Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT), and Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) for a six-month investigation.

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“Human trafficking investigations are extremely complex, most often cross borders and require extensive collaboration between agencies,” Regina Police Chief Laurel Marshall said in the release.

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“Foremost, it’s about ensuring victims are safe and helping them break free from their traffickers.”

Abdoulaye Gadjiko, the 28-year-old accused man from Calgary, was arrested on May 20. This investigation, dubbed Project Anchor, included the search of four homes, one business, and a vehicle after his arrest, police said.

Eight charges are being laid against Gadjiko.

Charges, including human trafficking, advertising sexual services, and benefitting from trafficking, as well as living off the profits of the services sold, were laid.

Gadjiko is also being charged with procuring, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, money laundering, and failure to comply.

“Anyone with information that may be related to this investigation is encouraged to contact their local police service,” the release added.

The 28-year-old’s first court appearance in Regina Provincial Court was scheduled for Wednesday.