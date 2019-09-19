Crime
Driver facing charges after vehicle clocked travelling 129 km/h: Hamilton police

Hamilton police have charged a man with speeding and stunt driving offences after his vehicle was reportedly clocked travelling well above the speed limit.

A Stoney Creek man is facing charges after police say he was caught travelling almost 60 kilometres per hour over the speed limit in the city’s east end on Wednesday.

Hamilton police say the 63-year-old is facing stunt driving and speeding charges after officers reportedly clocked a GMC Sierra pickup truck that was travelling 129 kilometres per hour on Mud Street near Second Road East around 4:30 p.m.

The posted speed limit for the road is 70 kilometres per hour.

The accused is expected to appear in a Hamilton court to face the charges on Oct. 16.

If found guilty, he could face a fine of between $2,000 and $10,000, up to six months in jail and a two-year licence suspension.

