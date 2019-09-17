9-hour standoff ends after Hamilton house fire forces suspect to evacuate: police

A 43-year-old Hamilton man faces numerous charges after a nine-hour standoff with police ended when a house fire reportedly forced the suspect to evacuate.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, the Hamilton Police Service says officers responded to a call about “family trouble” at a home on East 36th Street between Mohawk Road and Fennell Avenue.

Police say the suspect did not live at the residence but was accused of threatening family members in the home.

When officers arrived, police say the family had already evacuated the residence, however the suspect was reportedly still in the home.

While negotiations took place between the suspect and police, a fire reportedly began in the basement.

According to police, the fire forced the man to evacuate the home through one of its windows, allowing officers to seize the fleeing suspect, who was then reportedly transported to hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

The Hamilton Fire Department arrived to extinguish the blaze, and fire officials say the Ontario fire marshal has been called to investigate.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

In addition to the impending charges, police say the 43-year-old Hamilton man also had two outstanding warrants for uttering threats and theft.