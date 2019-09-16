5 charged with firearm offences in Orillia

Five people have been charged after a prohibited firearm was seized in Orillia on Friday evening, OPP say.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Forrest Avenue home shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday, police say.

According to the OPP, one suspect received a minor injury as a result of a “less-than-lethal use of force” by one of the officers.

Police say Lesmar Leslie, 21, of Mississauga, and Carrie Lynne Wade, 43, of Orillia, have been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm and careless storage of a firearm.

Maveryk Darling, 18, of York, is facing the same charges in addition to four counts of breach of youth court probation, police say.

Garnet Seraphine, 23, of North York, has been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, careless storage of a firearm and two counts of breach of undertaking.

Nigel Seraphine, 20, of North York, was also charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm while prohibited, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, cocaine possession and breach of probation.

All of the accused have been remanded in custody pending a show-cause hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

