36-year-old Tay Township man charged with firearms offence: OPP

A 36-year-old Tay Township man has been charged with a firearms offence in connection to a “property-related incident” that took place Thursday morning, OPP say.

At about 9:22 a.m., officers say they were called to a William Street residence in Victoria Harbour, Ont., regarding a property-related incident involving a firearm.

READ MORE: OPP seek suspect in reported Wasaga Beach game store robbery

Officers then conducted an investigation, which resulted in the seizure of a firearm, OPP add.

Warren Edwards was subsequently charged with the careless storage of a firearm, police say.

READ MORE: Elderly couple targeted in Bradford distraction theft, police say

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on Nov. 14.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: (Aug. 2, 2019) Manhunt north of Port Hope following motel fire