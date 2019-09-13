Elderly couple targeted in Bradford distraction theft, police say

Officers are looking to identify two male suspects after an 83-year-old woman and her 79-year-old husband were reportedly victims of a distraction theft in Bradford on Monday, South Simcoe police say.

The couple was grocery shopping at a store on Langford Boulevard on Monday around noon when police say two men interacted with them at the checkout counter.

According to officers, one suspect helped the couple bag and load groceries while the other suspect loitered in the line closely behind the woman and watched her enter her debit card PIN.

The couple left the store but were reportedly approached again by the first suspect, who insisted on helping them with their groceries, police say.

Police allege the suspect then distracted the victims by waving cash at them before stealing the woman’s wallet from her purse.

The couple didn’t notice the wallet was missing until the next day, but by then, police say several fraudulent transactions had already taken place in Bradford.

The first suspect is described as a man in his 30s who stands about five feet seven inches tall, has a stocky build and short black hair and was wearing a burgundy shirt and jeans.

The second suspect is also described as a man in his 30s with a thin build who was wearing plastic-rimmed glasses, a grey-and-blue sweatshirt with a white neck string and blue jeans.

Police say anyone with information can contact the South Simcoe Police Service at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.