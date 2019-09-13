OPP seek suspect in reported Wasaga Beach game store robbery

Officers are searching for a male suspect in connection to a robbery at the EB Games store in Wasaga Beach Wednesday afternoon, Huronia West OPP say.

Investigators say they were able to determine a lone male suspect – who is not known to police – was responsible.

Officers are asking for help from the public to identify the man, OPP say.

The suspect is described as approximately five-foot-10 to six-feet in height, in his late teens to early 20s, with a slender build. He was wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt, ripped jeans, white shoes and a dark baseball cap with a white logo, police say.

The man was last seen exiting the front door of the store into the parking lot across the Wasaga Beach Dollar Tree carrying several large white bags containing gaming systems, OPP say.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

