38-year-old Midland man charged with fraud: OPP

A 38-year-old man was charged with fraud on Tuesday in connection to several unlawful entries of parked cars in Midland.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say they received a number of reports of vehicles parked in the Shewfelt Drive and Yonge Street area being broken into Aug. 12.

READ MORE: OPP seek suspect in reported Wasaga Beach game store robbery

Police say during the investigation, a vehicle owner later reported fraudulent credit card activity.

Jamie Dube, from Midland, was subsequently charged with two counts of fraud under $5,000.

READ MORE: Elderly couple targeted in Bradford distraction theft, police say

The accused was held in custody to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie and was released pending a court appearance in Midland on Sept. 26.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: Rental fraud on the rise in Peterborough