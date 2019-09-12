Ottawa police board asks police oversight commission to investigate harassment allegations against deputy chief

The Ottawa Police Services board in a statement released on Thursday says they are asking the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) to investigate allegations of harassment against Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal.

The board says a special in-camera meeting was held Wednesday after it received a copy of the complaint against Jaswal.

The board has asked the OCPC to promptly investigate these allegations and also to report back to the board as soon as possible with its findings and its recommendations for any further action after the investigation.

“The board is committed to a positive and harassment-free workplace which requires that incidents of alleged harassment be properly investigated,” wrote the board in a statement.

The board says it has also asked the chief of police to come up with a plan to make that the operation of the police service isn’t hindered by Jaswal’s continued tenure as deputy chief.

The board says while the investigation is ongoing they will not be making any further comment on the allegations.

Mayor Watson spoke briefly about the allegations after council on Wednesday and said its a serious situation and is a matter that now has to be dealt with by the police services board.