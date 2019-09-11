City of Ottawa changes garbage collection companies after west-end frustration

At council on Wednesday, the city of Ottawa awarded the waste collection contract for the west end of the city to a new company after it says Waste Management “dropped the ball.”

Residents in Kanata, Stittsville and Bay ward have been facing delays up up to five days for garbage collection, say area councillors.

According to staff, the city along with the new contract awardee Miller Waste Systems have had to use their own resources to help with the backup of garbage collection in the area.

The motion passed today has paved the way for Miller Waste Management to get the contract beginning June 2020.

Frustration with the situation also boiled over at council Wednesday with the area councillors and the mayor calling the situation “unacceptable.”

“Garbage is a pretty basic service in the municipal world and Waste Management has let us down deeply and they need to get their act together,” said Watson.

“You saw today they’ve lost the contract obviously for the next couple of years, so we’re taking this very seriously.”

When it comes to retaining employees who may want to jump ship now that Waste Management has lost the contract, Watson says retention bonuses for employees could be a good way to keep them on, so the service doesn’t get worse before next June.

