September 9, 2019 3:14 pm

OPP investigate sudden death in Orillia

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Officers are investigating a sudden death after Simcoe County paramedics reported a body outside an Orillia address early Thursday morning, OPP say.

Police responded to find a 24-year-old man dead outside an address on Fittons Road West, OPP add.

Officers say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

