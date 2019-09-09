OPP investigate sudden death in Orillia

Officers are investigating a sudden death after Simcoe County paramedics reported a body outside an Orillia address early Thursday morning, OPP say.
Police responded to find a 24-year-old man dead outside an address on Fittons Road West, OPP add.
READ MORE: Blue Mountains man dies in crash near Guelph
Officers say the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact the OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.