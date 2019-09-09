Blue Mountains man dies in crash near Guelph

Ontario Provincial Police say a man from the Blue Mountains has died following a crash near Guelph on Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the collision just before midnight on Side Road 20 between Third and Fourth lines in the township of Guelph-Eramosa.

Police said a car was travelling westbound when the driver lost control before crashing into a tree and rolling over.

READ MORE: ‘Project Piece’ results in 30 arrests connected to Cambridge drug trade

The driver, a 25-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

Police said the driver’s identity will be not be released at the request of his family.