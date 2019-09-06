Convicted murderer arrested after leaving minimum-security unit in New Brunswick

RCMP arrested inmate Jack Woods Friday after he failed to return to a minimum-security unit when he was granted an unescorted temporary absence in August.

He was arrested at approximately 2:45 p.m by the Tantallon detachment of the RCMP.

According to Correctional Service Canada, 66-year-old Woods is serving an indeterminate sentence for manslaughter and second-degree murder.

Woods was staying at a community-based residential facility in Moncton when he left and didn’t come back.

Police said the inmate is now in police custody, and in the process of being returned to federal custody.

Correctional Service Canada is also conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

