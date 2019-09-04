Man charged after reportedly committing fraud, fleeing police in Bradford

A 25-year-old Innisfil man is facing numerous charges after a report of fraud led to a police chase in Bradford on Monday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At about 1 p.m., officers were called to a fraud incident in progress at a cash advance store on Bridge Street, police say.

When police arrived, the suspect vehicle fled from the parking lot at a high rate of speed, narrowly missed a cruiser and drove erratically down Bridge Street, officers add.

Police followed briefly before terminating the chase in the interest of public safety, officers say.

Police say they then received several calls from motorists about a vehicle driving erratically as it headed toward Innisfil.

At one point, officers say they deployed a tire deflation device on Yonge Street in Churchill as an alternate pursuit method.

The deflation device helped to stop the suspect vehicle nearby, officers say, and afterward, the driver fled on foot but subsequently surrendered to police.

Investigation revealed that the suspect vehicle was reportedly stolen in Ottawa, police say.

The 25-year-old Innisfil man was since charged with one count of flight from police, one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle, one count of possession of property obtained by crime, one count of personation with intent, seven counts of possession of an identity document and three counts of breach of probation, police say.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

