Man charged with impaired driving after collision involving vehicle, train in Springwater: OPP

A 44-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving and for disobeying a railway crossing signal following a collision that involved a vehicle and a train in Springwater, Ont. on Sunday morning, OPP say.

At about 9:05 a.m., police, fire and paramedic crews responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a train on Vespra Valley Road, officers say.

According to police, an initial investigation found that a vehicle attempted to beat the activated lights at the railway crossing.

Through further investigation, police say, officers determined that the driver was operating under the influence of alcohol.

Michael Ohlschlager, 44, from Highland Grove has been charged with impaired driving and disobeying a railway crossing signal in relation to the incident, police say.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood on Sept. 24.