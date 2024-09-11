Menu

Politics

Alberta premier supports Calgary Green Line as first pitched

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2024 5:41 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE (Sept. 6): Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek has met with provincial representatives after the Government of Alberta pulled its funding for Calgary's Green Line LRT. As Adam MacVicar reports, industry and political leaders worry the situation has harmed the city's reputation in the market.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she’s committed to Calgary’s multibillion-dollar Green Line light-rail transit project, but as it was originally envisioned.

Smith declined to say how much her government is now willing to fund, but says she is concerned the line is getting shorter while its budget has ballooned from the original price tag of $4.5 billion.

Smith calls the Green Line “the incredible shrinking project,” and says it needs to be more cost-effective and have its route rethought.

Smith was making her first public comments on the Green Line since her transportation minister announced last week the province will pull its $1.5-billion in funding to the $6.2-billion transit project if the city doesn’t change course.

Smith reiterated that the province is opposed to tunnelling underground downtown as per the latest city plans, and says her government wants to see the rail line go farther into south Calgary.

To date, the city reports that more than $1.4 billion has been spent on land acquisition, utility upgrades and a new fleet of rail vehicles.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

