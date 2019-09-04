Police continue search for missing Newmarket man last seen in July

Officers are continuing their search for a 32-year-old Newmarket man who was last seen July 5 in Aurora, Ont., York Regional Police say.

Investigators believe that Eric Harden may be in downtown Toronto in the areas of George Street, College Park, Gerrard Street, Moss Park, Parkside Drive and the Queensway.

According to police, Harden has not been in contact with his family, and they haven’t been able to reach him.

Police have released a new image of a man believed to be Harden, which they say was captured on Aug. 15 in Toronto.

Harden is described as six-foot-one in height, 140 pounds, with a thin build, short red hair and green eyes, police add.

Officers want anyone with information to contact the York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

