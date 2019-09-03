3 charged after ‘popping wheelies’ with motorcycles in Wasaga Beach, OPP say

Three Toronto-area men have been charged, police said, after Huronia West OPP received reports of motorcycles operating dangerously in Wasaga Beach Sunday afternoon.

At about 12:29 p.m., officers received several complaints regarding three motorcycles on Shore Lane, east of 57th Street, police said.

According to officers, the motorcycles were operating at a high rate of speed and “popping wheelies.”

Police conducted patrols and found three motorcycles in relation to the traffic complaints, OPP said. The drivers were from the Toronto area.

Two men were charged with flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation, police said. One man was charged with careless driving, not having the proper headlights on, driving a vehicle without plates and driving with an improper licence, police added.

Officers said they’re seeking witnesses and dash cam footage, and that anyone with information can contact the Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575.

