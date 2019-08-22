Orillia man, 20, wanted for attempted murder in Ramara, Ont., police say

A 20-year-old Orillia man is wanted for attempted murder after a serious assault took place in Ramara, Ont., on July 29, police say.

Officers say they responded to a call at about 2:20 a.m. at a Logan Lane residence where a 23-year-old Ramara man was found badly injured.

Simcoe County paramedics were on scene treating the 23-year-old man before he was transported by Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto area hospital in critical condition, police say.

After a thorough investigation, a first instance warrant has been issued for Jake Marcellus of Orillia, age 20, in relation to the incident, OPP add.

Officers say they don’t believe that the suspect is a danger to the public, however they urge people not to approach him if he’s found or if his whereabouts are known.

Anyone with information can contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

