Barrie man charged after using fake money in Clearview, Elmvale, police say

A 43-year-old Barrie man has been charged after using counterfeit money at businesses in Clearview and Elmvale, Ont., OPP say.

On Tuesday, officers received a complaint of a man using a counterfeit $50 U.S. bill at a business in Clearview, Huronia West OPP say.

Officers were able to obtain a vehicle description and licence plate information, and began to patrol the area, police add.

Eventually, the vehicle was located southbound on 45th Street in Wasaga Beach, Ont., police say.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the police station, officers add.

Further investigation found that the man had attended an Elmvale business a few days earlier and had used another $50 bill there with the same serial number, OPP say.

Officers say at the time of the man’s arrest, he was found to be in possession of three more $50 U.S. bills with the same serial number as the other two occurrences in Clearview and Elmvale.

Steven Slack, age 43, from Barrie has been charged with two counts of uttering counterfeit money, two counts of failing to comply with a probation order and one count of possessing counterfeit cash, police say.

Police say the serial number of the counterfeit bills was MD50720047B, and there is a possibility that more businesses may have taken the fake money.

The accused was held for a bail hearing on Tuesday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

Police say merchants who accepted the bill with the counterfeit serial number can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

