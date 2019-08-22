OPP warn Collingwood and The Blue Mountains residents of reported local scams

The OPP is warning Collingwood and The Blue Mountains residents of a reported phone scam that officers received six calls about on Wednesday.

Police say residents reported receiving a call with an automated voice, saying, “Canadian majesty calling, federal charges have been levied against your SIN number. Do not proceed to a federal building or you will be arrested. Press one to speak to a justice of the peace.”

In one of the cases, officers say, someone pressed the number one and a voice answered, saying, “Service Canada.”

Officers say this is a scam that’s similar to the Canada Revenue Agency scam, where a fraudster later requests payment.

If residents receive this type of call, police say, they shouldn’t press the number one, provide the caller with any personal information or send payment.

Instead, people should hang up the phone and call the police or the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, OPP say.

