Essa, Ont. youth faces drug trafficking, weapons charges, OPP say

A young person from Essa, Ont., has been charged with numerous drug trafficking, weapons and bail violation offences after OPP officers executed a warrant last Thursday, police say.
Last week, officers seized a large quantity of illegal substances, including cocaine, codeine, MDMA, LSD, psilocybin, oxycodone, Xanax and other prescription drugs, OPP say, as well as several thousand dollars in Canadian currency and two illegally possessed, loaded firearms.
The young offender was charged, police say, and a 41-year-old woman from Angus, Ont., was also charged with a drug trafficking-related offence.
The first offender cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act and was held for a bail hearing, police say.
The woman has been released and will appear in Bradford court in September, OPP add.
Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.
