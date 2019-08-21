55-year-old Bolton man charged following hit-and-run in Bradford: police

A 55-year-old Bolton man has been charged following a hit-and-run collision in Bradford on Tuesday afternoon, South Simcoe police say.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the County Road 27 and 5th Line area for a crash where the suspect had left the scene, police say.

READ MORE: No charges laid after reports of gunshot noises in Huntsville: OPP

About an hour later, OPP found the suspect vehicle near Tottenham, Ont. and arrested the driver, police add.

The Bolton man was transported to the police station and charged with failure to remain at the scene of a collision and failure to surrender his insurance, officers say.

READ MORE: OPP searching for driver in hit-and-run collision in Angus, Ont.

The man’s licence was suspended for three days after a caution registered on a roadside screening device, police add.

WATCH: (May 15, 2019) OPP looking for hit-and-run driver who was caught on dashcam video