No charges laid after reports of gunshot noises in Huntsville: OPP

No charges have been laid after a man was arrested following reports of gunshot noises in the King William Street area in Huntsville on Monday afternoon, OPP say.

In the interest of public safety, police say they closed a number of streets and kept people away from the immediate area.

Crews were staging in the area when a 33-year-old Huntsville man exited a residence and was subsequently taken into police custody shortly before 6:30 p.m., officers add.

Police then seized two airsoft guns and a bear banger, OPP say.

Officers determined that the bear distraction device created the noise that witnesses reported as gunshots, police say.

As a result, no charges were laid, officers add.

The man remained in police custody until late Monday night due to outstanding warrants from previous offences, OPP say.

