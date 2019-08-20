Police searching for missing man in Peninsula Lake in Huntsville, Ont.

Officers are searching for man who went missing after he went swimming with his son in Peninsula Lake in Huntsville on Monday, OPP say.

The Huntsville and Lake of Bays Fire Department, the Muskoka EMS and the Huntsville OPP received a report at around 5 p.m. of two people missing in Peninsula Lake, police say.

Crews located a woman in a boat who said her husband and son had gone swimming when the wind picked up and the boat floated away from the two, officers add.

The woman was unable to get the boat to start and called 911 for assistance, police say, before crews searched the water for the missing people.

After the initial search, the boy was located by boaters in the area and taken to shore, police say. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, officers add.

Emergency crews continued searching for the other man until dusk, police say, and are continuing their search on Tuesday.

OPP request that boaters stay clear of the search area on Tuesday.

