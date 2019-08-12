Man suffers 3 rib fractures in Huntsville arrest, no charges laid: SIU

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit has found there are no grounds to charge an OPP officer after a 69-year-old man experienced three rib fractures during an arrest.

On July 16, 2018, the man was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with someone in the vicinity of a parking lot at 99 Main St. E. in Huntsville, according to the SIU.

An OPP officer responded to the incident and apprehended the 69-year-old, the SIU says. During the arrest, a physical struggle reportedly ensued.

Civilians assisted a police officer in apprehending the man, who experienced scrapes and soft-tissue injuries, the SIU says.

The man was arrested and transported to the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital, where he was treated for his soft-tissue injuries and diagnosed with three rib fractures, according to the SIU.

The SIU says the officer’s use of force corresponded to the man’s reported level of resistance during the arrest.

The SIU says the officer used no more force than was “reasonably necessary.”

Following the SIU’s findings, the file has been closed.

