Police investigating fatal house fire in Huntsville

Police are investigating after a house fire in Huntsville killed one man.

Huntsville OPP say on Saturday at around 9:30 p.m., officers received a report of a house fire on South Lancelot Road.

Officers say four members of the family escaped and were transported to the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital.

Police say they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and were released from hospital.

Officers say a 46-year-old man did not escape and was found deceased inside the home.

According to police, the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to assist in the ongoing investigation.

Police say the fire has been deemed non-suspicious.