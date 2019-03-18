3 charged after armed robbery reported in Huntsville

Three people have been charged after an armed robbery was reported in Huntsville, police say.

Huntsville OPP say on Friday at around 1:20 a.m., two suspects were seen entering a business on King William Street.

Officers say the suspects were allegedly brandishing weapons and assaulted an employee before fleeing the scene.

Police say the employee was transported to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers located and arrested the suspects a short time later.

Officers have charged 32-year-old Tatum Ogden from Toronto with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery using a firearm, assault causing bodily harm, possession of cocaine, obstructing a peace officer and failure to comply with recognizance.

Police say 28-year-old Jordan Morrow from Toronto has been charged with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose, robbery using a firearm, assault causing bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

Officers have charged 24-year-old Sukhpreet Singh from Brampton with possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose and robbery using a firearm.

Police say the accused were held in custody pending a bail hearing on Sunday.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

