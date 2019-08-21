OPP searching for driver in hit-and-run collision in Angus, Ont.
Nottawasaga OPP are searching for a driver who failed to remain at the scene of a collision on July 29 in Angus, Ont.
According to officers, at about 3 p.m., a white Ford Fusion crossed a live lane of traffic at Mill Street and Pine River Road.
The actions of the Ford’s driver caused a motorcyclist to perform “evasive maneuvers” that resulted in a crash, police say.
The video footage of the incident shows the white Ford Fusion, or one of a similar colour, with a lone driver turning west from Mill Street onto Pine River Road, police add.
Officers say any witnesses or the driver of the vehicle can contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
