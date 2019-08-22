Southern Georgian Bay OPP searching for suspects in Tay Township break-in

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are searching for two suspects following a reported break-in from a Tay Township store, police say.

According to officers, a member of the public reported the break-in that was still in progress at a store on Talbot Street at 12:29 a.m. last Thursday.

Officers are searching for information on the two male suspects, who were wearing dark clothing and observed riding bicycles away from the scene, police say.

A number of watches and camera equipment were stolen from the store, with an approximate value of $8,000, OPP add.

Police say anyone with information can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

