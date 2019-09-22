Canada election: Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing
The Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing riding, which started in 2004, is comprised of much of the District of Algoma, part of the Thunder Bay district, parts of the Sudbury district, Manitoulin and part of the Cochrane district. It borders the ridings of Timmins–James Bay, Nickel Belt, Sudbury, Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound, Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay–Superior North.
Carol Hughes of the New Democratic Party has been the MP of Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing since 2008. Prior to that, the riding had the Liberal vote.
Candidates:
NDP: Carol Hughes
Liberal Party: Heather Wilson
Conservative Party: Dave Williamson
Green Party: Max Chapman
People’s Party: Dave DeLisle
