Canada election: Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing

The Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing riding, which started in 2004, is comprised of much of the District of Algoma, part of the Thunder Bay district, parts of the Sudbury district, Manitoulin and part of the Cochrane district. It borders the ridings of Timmins–James Bay, Nickel Belt, Sudbury, Bruce–Grey–Owen Sound, Sault Ste. Marie and Thunder Bay–Superior North.

Carol Hughes of the New Democratic Party has been the MP of Algoma–Manitoulin–Kapuskasing since 2008. Prior to that, the riding had the Liberal vote.

Candidates:

NDP: Carol Hughes

Liberal Party: Heather Wilson

Conservative Party: Dave Williamson

Green Party: Max Chapman

People’s Party: Dave DeLisle