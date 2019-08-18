Crime
August 18, 2019 10:29 am
Updated: August 18, 2019 10:35 am

Police searching for suspect after man injured in Brampton shooting

By Web Writer  Global News

Police were seen canvassing the area of Dixie Road and Advance Boulevard following a shooting late Saturday.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

Peel Regional Police say officers are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Brampton late Saturday.

Police said they were called to the area of Dixie Road and Advance Boulevard, near Steeles Avenue, around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

READ MORE: Mother and son murdered at Brampton home, father later found dead: Peel police

Officers say a man at the scene was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators said they are searching for a suspect in connection with the incident but did not provide a description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (905) 455-8477.

WATCH: (Aug. 6) Long weekend violence in Toronto, GTA spills into holiday Monday

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brampton
Brampton Crime
Crime
Dixie Road
Dixie Road and Advance Boulevard
Gun Violence
peel police
Peel Region
peel regional police
Shooting

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.