Police searching for suspect after man injured in Brampton shooting

Peel Regional Police say officers are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in Brampton late Saturday.
Police said they were called to the area of Dixie Road and Advance Boulevard, near Steeles Avenue, around 11:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Officers say a man at the scene was transported to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.
Investigators said they are searching for a suspect in connection with the incident but did not provide a description.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-453-3311 ext. 2133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (905) 455-8477.
