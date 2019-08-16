1 dead, 1 critically injured after stabbing in Brampton
Peel Regional Police say one person has died after being stabbed in Brampton early Friday morning.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Williams Parkway and Jordan Boulevard at around 5:44 a.m for reports that two people were stabbed.
Police said one person has died. Peel Paramedics said another person was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.
The investigation is on going there is no word on suspects.
There are multiple road closures in the surrounding area.
More to come…
