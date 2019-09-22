Canada election: Thornhill

Voters in the Thornhill riding elected Peter Kent of the Conservative Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Gary Gladstone

Conservative: Peter Kent

NDP: Sara Petruci

Green: Josh Rachlis

PPC: Liron Alshek

The riding consists entirely of the Thornhill community and contains parts of the City of Vaughan and the City of Markham in York Region. It is bordered by Steeles Avenue to the south, Bayview Avenue and Bathurst Street to the east, Rutherford Road to the north and Highway 400 to the west.

Thornhill riding has a population of 112,719 people and is 62.90 square kilometres wide according to the most recent census.

The riding was Liberal for much of the 90s and early 2000s but was taken back by the Conservatives in the 2008 election and has been held by them ever since.