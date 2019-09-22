Canada election: Oshawa

Voters in the Oshawa riding elected Colin Carrie of the Conservative Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Afroza Hossain

Conservative: Colin Carrie

NDP: Shailene Panylo

Green: Jovannah Ramsden

PPC: Eric Mackenzie

The Oshawa riding was first formed in 1955. It is in Durham Region and is made up of the City of Oshawa with the exception of the mostly rural areas north of Taunton Road, which are now part of the Durham riding.

The riding was once called the Oshawa-Whitby riding and contained parts of Whitby but after the 2012 electoral redistribution it became solely bound by the City of Oshawa.

According to the most recent census, there are 126,764 people in the Oshawa riding spanning 60.58 square kilometres wide.

The Oshawa riding has been Conservative since 2004 and was previously held by the Liberals for about 10 years and the the NDP since 1968.