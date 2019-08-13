Victims identified in fatal fiery multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police have identified the two deceased victims following a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga Sunday night.

OPP responded to the collision at around 9:30 p.m. on the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401, near Dixon Road.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the driver of a red Corvette was following another car too closely, made an unsafe lane change and clipped a transport truck.

READ MORE: 2 dead, 3 injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Mississauga

The truck then lost control and veered into another lane, police said, hitting a Mazda before slamming into a guard rail.

Schmidt said the truck burst into flames and its trailer, full with skids of water, mounted the guard rail and crashed into the eastbound express lanes of the highway.

Gurcharan Brar, 34, who was the driver of the Corvette, and 77-year-old Glenda Parker, the passenger of the Mazda, both died in hospital.

Police said three others were injured at the time with non-life threatening injuries and have since been released from hospital. The truck driver was also unhurt.

Update: The two people killed in the collision on #Hwy401 EB at Dixie Rd on Sunday, August 11, 2019 have been identified as:

Gurcharan BRAR, 34, Etobicoke On (driver of Chevrolet)

Glenda PARKER, 77, Etobicoke On (passenger of Mazda) Condolences to their families and loved ones. — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) August 13, 2019

Schmidt said the crash and the subsequent fire caused major damage to the concrete barriers that separate the collector and express lanes, which are being repaired by the Ministry of Transportation.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

– With files from The Canadian Press

WATCH: (July 4, 2019) The wife of a Toronto man critically injured by a flying tire on Highway 400 shares their story