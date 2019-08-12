2 dead, 3 injured in fiery multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 401 in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – Ontario Provincial Police say two people have been killed and three injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401 in Mississauga, Ont., west of Toronto.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted that the accident happened late Sunday night in the highway’s east bound lanes near Dixie Road and involved three vehicles, including a tractor trailer truck that went up in flames.

Schmidt said a 77-year-old female who was riding passenger in the Mazda and the 34-year-old driver of the Corvette died in hospital.

The driver of the transport truck, the driver of the Mazda and the passenger in the Corvette were reported to be in serious but stable condition.

Schmidt said initial reports indicated a Corvette lost control after passing the semi-trailer and then collided with the truck, causing it to go into the express lanes, roll over and burst into flames, at which time a third vehicle became involved.

The crash littered the highway with debris, forcing the closure of the east bound lanes at the accident site.

The highway is expected to reopen around noon.

Both cars involved in this collision are just twisted metal and broken glass at this point. Hard to believe anyone survived given the shape these vehicles are in. pic.twitter.com/LigVE8HGMW — Priya Sam (@PriyaSam) August 12, 2019

— With files from Katherine Aylesworth