Canada
August 11, 2019 2:17 pm

3 injured following helicopter crash near Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Staff The Canadian Press

OPP say three people have been injured following a helicopter crash in Kawartha Lakes.

Nick Westoll / Global News
A A

KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. – Provincial police say three people were injured after a helicopter crashed near Kawartha Lakes, Ont.

OPP say they were called to the crash around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

They say three people were rushed to hospital.

READ MORE: Helicopter in fatal Quebec crash had functioning emergency locator transmitter: TSB

Police say one person is in serious condition and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Helicopter Crash
Kawartha Lakes
Kawartha Lakes helicopter crash
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
Peterborough
Transportation Safety Board

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.