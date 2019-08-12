Next Battle of Alberta will be battle of CPL’s best as FC Edmonton prepares for Cavalry FC

Following a 3-1 win over Pacific FC at Clarke Field on Saturday, FC Edmonton now sits atop the Canadian Premier League table as the team prepares to take on second-place Cavalry FC.

The CPL’s next Battle of Alberta, or “Al Classico” as it has also been dubbed, takes place at Spruce Meadows on Friday night and takes on even more importance as league standings are becoming more critical by the day.

Cavalry FC clinched a spot in the 2019 CPL Championship by winning the league’s spring season. They’ll face the winner of the longer fall season in the championship game, or, if Cavalry FC win the fall season as well, they would play the team with the highest cumulative points total across both halves.

Over the weekend, FC Edmonton coach Jeff Paulus indicated he is happy his team is finding its feet in the fall season after a sometimes bumpy spring season.

“I believed in these players even when there was a lot of criticism early on about the team, or about me,” he said. “I’ve always believed in the players and I don’t worry about what’s said about this team.

“I’ll make my smart comments back…. I enjoy that side of it and that part of football.”

FC Edmonton striker Easton Ongaro, who scored a pair of goals against Pacific FC on Saturday, indicated he was impressed with his team’s recent offensive play.

“We created a lot of chances — I think I could have had five [goals] myself today,” Ongaro said.

“We never had movement like this at the start of the season,” Paulus said.

“Now you’re seeing us get the ball into good areas, we’re getting better chances and when we miss the goal now, at least we’re missing it from six yards out and not 26 yards out.”

Ongaro suggested the team was in a good place heading into the looming showdown with their provincial rivals.

“We’ve got some good momentum going and hopefully we can carry it through until Friday.”

