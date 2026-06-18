From the Outback to the end zone, Australian players find homes in Saskatchewan

For years the CFL has been a landing spot for Australian talent, especially kickers and punters.

“They figured out a good pipeline and it’s not just our league, it’s college football, it’s the NFL as well. You know, they kind of cornered the market as far as their skillset,” said head coach Corey Mace.

The Roughriders have had players raised kicking with Aussie rules football who have found that their unique skill set translates perfectly to the Canadian game, something that Saskatchewan has embraced.

“I was playing footy, Australian football back home and did that all the way up until I was about 20, thought I was going to play that the rest of my life and kind of fell out of it found punting as my next opportunity and went to college in the U.S. for five years and found my way to Canada,” said Oscar Chapman.

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The Riders have inked 11 Australian players over the years. This season the green and white added kicker Alex Hale and punter Oscar Chapman.

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“Excellent guys and workers, they really try to perfect their craft and what they do, they take their job extremely seriously. So, these guys are dialed in, learning the game as it pertains to the CFL and then ultimately adjusting what they have to, to go out there and execute for us,” said Mace.

While it’s a whole different game out here, there are many adjustments to be made — not just on the field but off of it, too.

“Obviously driving but I’ve been in the states for a while now so I’ve kind of adjusted to different stuff, but I would say the Canadian culture is a little closer to the Australian culture, which is nice,” said Hale.

“I played golf the other day with Alex and the mosquitoes were killing us so I got to get used to mosquitoes, flies, whatever the mixture of everything is here,” Chapman added.

From the Great Barrier Reef to the Prairies, the pipeline to Riderville continues to prove that great kicking talent comes from down under.