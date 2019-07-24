Sports July 24 2019 12:03pm 01:08 Furry field invader storms the pitch at Edmonton FC game A rabbit interrupted FC Edmonton’s Canadian Premier League match against Valour FC on Wednesday, July 17, when it raced onto the pitch at Edmonton’s Clarke Field. Rabbit invades soccer game between FC Edmonton, Winnipeg’s Valour FC <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5677483/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/5677483/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?