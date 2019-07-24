Rabbit invades soccer game between FC Edmonton, Winnipeg’s Valour FC

A recent FC Edmonton game had be put on hold for a few minutes when a visitor took to the field… and not from the visiting team.

FC Edmonton was hosting Winnipeg’s Valour FC on July 17 when a rabbit raced out onto Edmonton’s Clarke Field.

In a video posted to Twitter by the team, the players can be seen trying to direct the rabbit off the field as it dodges the two teams during the 69th minute.

Eventually it finds its way off the field and play resumed.

The rabbit was a welcome addition to an already frustrating game for players and fans. Weather delays meant the game wrapped up four and a half hours after the scheduled kickoff time.

This isn’t the first time an Edmonton sports team has been visited on the field by a rabbit either.

On Sept. 8, 2015, the Edmonton Eskimos were in Calgary for the annual Labour Day Classic against the Stampeders when a jackrabbit appeared in the end zone and performed a spectacular jump just as the Eskimos’ Kendial Lawrence returned a kick.

In both cases, the rabbit didn’t bring luck to the Edmonton teams, unfortunately. The Eskimos fell to the Stampeders in 2015 16-7 while FC Edmonton and Valour FC finished with a score of 0-0.