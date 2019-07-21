Calgary Stampeders

July 21, 2019 10:25 pm
Updated: July 21, 2019 10:54 pm

Calgary Stampeders introduce newest team member: a foster puppy

By Online Journalist  Global News

WATCH: The Calgary Stampeders have added a furry friend to their clubhouse. The team now has a foster puppy until after this year's Grey Cup. Former Stampeder Will Johnson and Kendra Watt, who's taking care of the puppy, joined Global's Lisa MacGregor to chat about the new member of the Stamps.

The Calgary Stampeders have a new teammate who runs fast, gets great yardage after receptions and is a good boy.

He’s a foster puppy that they call a retriever receiver.

The four-month-old dog is from the Cochrane and Area Humane Society, which is currently at capacity.

“We had a whole bunch of puppies come to one of the training camp days for just a little bit of therapy and stress relief and it just kind of went from there,” said Kendra Watt, who is fostering the dog, on Sunday.

Will Johnson, who has four dogs, is a former Stampeder and is involved with the humane society.

“It makes you melt,” he said.

“It helps you to relax during training camp and during the season. It’s proven that they’re there to help support you and just all around make you feel good.”

This is the Calgary Stampeders’ newest team member.

The Calgary Stampeders are fostering a pooch from the Cochrane and Area Humane Society.

The Calgary Stampeders are fostering a pooch from the Cochrane and Area Humane Society.

This is the Calgary Stampeders’ newest team member.

The pooch’s name will be announced on Aug. 3 at the Stampeders’ game against the Edmonton Eskimos.

Watt said the animal has a “gregarious personality” and some deformities in all four of his legs.

“We have a little bit of medical investigation to do with him before we truly know what his future holds physically,” she said.

“We’re quite happy to have until the end of November to figure out what’s going on with him. Hopefully, by that point, we’ll know where he’s at physically. I’m sure there will be a big lineup for adoption applications.”

