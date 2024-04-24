Menu

Canada

CFL suspends recently retired Lemon indefinitely for betting on league games

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 24, 2024 1:25 pm
1 min read
Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) celebrates in the dressing room after the Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, Nov.19, 2023. The CFL has suspended veteran defensive lineman Lemon indefinitely for betting on league games.Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, retired April 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Montreal Alouettes defensive end Shawn Lemon (0) celebrates in the dressing room after the Alouettes defeated the Winnipeg Blue Bombers to win the 110th CFL Grey Cup in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday, Nov.19, 2023. The CFL has suspended veteran defensive lineman Lemon indefinitely for betting on league games.Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, retired April 10. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. JCO
There will be no immediate comeback for veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon.

The CFL suspended Lemon indefinitely Wednesday for betting on league games, including one in which he played.

Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, retired April 10 to cap a career in Canada that spanned 13 seasons.

The CFL said in a statement an investigation showed Lemon bet on CFL games in 2021 while with the Calgary Stampeders.

The league added there was no evidence to indicate games were impacted by his wagering and that no Calgary coaches, teammates or team personnel were aware of Lemons’ actions.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Calgary Stampeders said it is “surprised and disappointed” by the results of the CFL’s investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The team said it “unequivocally” supports the CFL’s policy on gambling while condemning Lemon’s actions.

“The Stampeders echo CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s comments about the upmost importance of preserving the integrity of the sport and the league,” the statement read.

–With files from Paula Tran, Global News.

Click to play video: 'Shawn Lemon'
Shawn Lemon
© 2024 The Canadian Press

