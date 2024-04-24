CFL suspends recently retired Lemon indefinitely for betting on league games

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

There will be no immediate comeback for veteran defensive lineman Shawn Lemon.

The CFL suspended Lemon indefinitely Wednesday for betting on league games, including one in which he played.

Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, retired April 10 to cap a career in Canada that spanned 13 seasons.

The CFL said in a statement an investigation showed Lemon bet on CFL games in 2021 while with the Calgary Stampeders.

The league added there was no evidence to indicate games were impacted by his wagering and that no Calgary coaches, teammates or team personnel were aware of Lemons’ actions.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the Calgary Stampeders said it is “surprised and disappointed” by the results of the CFL’s investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

The team said it “unequivocally” supports the CFL’s policy on gambling while condemning Lemon’s actions.

“The Stampeders echo CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie’s comments about the upmost importance of preserving the integrity of the sport and the league,” the statement read.

–With files from Paula Tran, Global News.