Canada

Calgary Stampeders to add Wally Buono to CFL club’s Wall of Fame

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2024 1:28 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calgary Stampeders celebrate 25th anniversary of 1998 Grey Cup championship'
Calgary Stampeders celebrate 25th anniversary of 1998 Grey Cup championship
WATCH ABOVE: (From August 2023) It’s been 25 years since then-Stamps head coach and GM Wally Buono, and then-QB Jeff Garcia, led Calgary to a 26-24 win over Hamilton in the 86th Grey Cup. Buono and Garcia join Global News Morning Calgary to talk about that championship season ahead of Friday night’s Legacy Night matchup with Winnipeg – Aug 18, 2023
The Calgary Stampeders will add former head coach/GM Wally Buono to their Wall of Fame, the CFL club announced Monday.

Buono joined the Stampeders as an assistant coach in 1987 before becoming head coach in 1990.

He remained in that post through 2002, leading Calgary to top spot in the West Division seven times, six Grey Cup appearances and three victories.

Buono added GM duties in 1992. He holds the franchise records for most games coached (234), victories (153), playoff wins (12) and championships.

He later joined the B.C. Lions as head coach and general manager in 2003 and remained with the club until retiring after the 2018 season.

Buono will be honoured at halftime of Calgary’s home game July 21 versus B.C.

“We’re excited to bring back the Wall of Fame and honouring Wally is the perfect way to mark this historic occasion,” said Calgary president Jay McNeil, who played nine seasons for Buono as a Stampeders offensive lineman.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“Wally was an excellent coach and general manager and his success with the Stampeders teams of the 1990s and early 2000s is an indelible chapter in the franchise’s proud history.”

The Calgary Stampeders will add former head coach/GM Wally Buono to their Wall of Fame, the CFL club announced Monday. Buono pauses during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday November 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The Calgary Stampeders will add former head coach/GM Wally Buono to their Wall of Fame, the CFL club announced Monday. Buono pauses during a news conference in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday November 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Buono remains B.C.’s all-time leader in wins with 162 and led the franchise to two Grey Cup wins. He became the winningest coach in CFL history Sept. 19, 2009, passing the late Don Matthews’ mark of 231.

Buono retired with a total of 282 regular-season victories as a CFL head coach. He was part of seven Grey Cup-winning teams, including two as a player with the Montreal Alouettes, and four times received the Annis Stukus Trophy as the league’s coach of the year.

Buono was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 2014.

Click to play video: 'Former Stampeders offensive lineman named CFL club’s new president'
Former Stampeders offensive lineman named CFL club’s new president
© 2024 The Canadian Press

