Hamilton Tiger-Cats end 15-game losing streak versus Calgary, beat Stampeders 30-23

Brandon Banks scored three touchdowns to lead the Hamilton Tiger-Cats over the Calgary Stampeders 30-23 Saturday night.

The victory ended Hamilton’s 15-game losing streak against Calgary dating back to 2011, and it was the Cats’ first home win over the Stamps since 2009.

Banks caught two TDs, including the game-winning 20-yard score with 2:44 left in regulation, and also returned a missed field goal 115 yards for a touchdown.

~sPeCiAl TeAmS dOn'T mAtTeR~ Actually, we're here to tell you that they DO. Another special teams touchdown.. this one was a missed FG return from @speedybanks87! #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/nrxQeXiDmH — CFL (@CFL) July 14, 2019

It was Banks’ fifth career touchdown off a missed field goal, a Canadian Football League record.

Hamilton’s offence started slow once again, compiling only 78 net yards in the first three quarters, yet the game was tied 16-16 heading into the final period.

Jeremiah Masoli and Banks also connected on a 22-yard TD early in the fourth quarter to give Hamilton (4-1) its first lead of the game, 23-16, before Ka’Deem Carey brought Calgary (2-2) even with a three-yard touchdown run just over three minutes later.

Masoli completed 25-of-34 pass attempts for 192 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

The Stamps led 1-0 after the first quarter and got a 6-yard rushing touchdown from Reggie Begelton in the second quarter before Ka’Deem Carey blocked a Lirim Hajrullahu punt at the Ticats’ 27 yards line and then scooped up the football at the Hamilton 4-yard line and ran it in for a TD and a 14-0 Calgary lead.

Will Likely III broke Hamilton’s goose egg on the scoreboard when he took the ensuing kickoff and sprinted 110 yards for a touchdown.

Both teams recorded four sacks (Calgary’s Cordarro Law had three) on a warm night at Tim Hortons Field, where the Tiger-Cats are now 3-0.

Neither team was very effective in running the ball. Hamilton’s Maleek Irons, starting his first CFL game in place of the injured Sean Thomas Erlington, ran the ball 14 times for 61 yards while Stamps’ running back Terry Williams was held to just 15 yards on five carries.

Calgary QB Nick Arbuckle completed 24-of-40 passes for 368 yards, zero touchdowns and interceptions.

The Ticats head into their bye week and don’t return to action until they host the undefeated Winnipeg Blue Bombers (4-0) on July 26.