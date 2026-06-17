Davies available for Canada against Qatar after injury absence

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Canada is ready to set aside its reputation for politeness, at least during the World Cup.

With a chance to make history at home, after decades of World Cup disappointment, Canada’s players are talking less about manners and more about mentality.

“I don’t think it’s always a bad thing to play with arrogance,” midfielder Niko Sigur said. “I think we’re at our best when we play with that swagger.”

Canada opened Group B play with a draw against Bosnia-Herzegovina, earning the country’s first World Cup point. On Thursday against Qatar, Canada will be seeking its first victory.

“I think if we’re at our best and we’re all together, including guys off the bench and the starters,” Sigur said, “that we can give them a lot of trouble.”

Short-handed Canada also got a boost Wednesday when coach Jesse Marsch said captain Alphonso Davies would be available after missing the opener because of a hamstring injury.

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“We’ll see how the match goes and then make a decision on how we would choose to use him,” March said of Davies, who was Canada’s lone World Cup goal scorer before Cyle Larin found the net last week.

1:54 Alphonso Davies back in Edmonton ahead of World Cup

Forward Promise David is recovering from a hip injury and Marcelo Flores, one of Canada’s top performers during qualifying, was ruled out of the tournament in May with a knee injury.

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Defender Moïse Bombito has not played since suffering a broken leg in October. Before that, he had started every match during Marsch’s two-year tenure.

The injuries have created opportunities for others, including Jayden Nelson, who replaced Flores on the roster after netting a stoppage-time goal against Uzbekistan earlier this month.

“We know we have the weapons” needed to win, midfielder Stephen Eustáquio said.

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That confidence has become a recurring theme for Canada. Rather than focusing on the pressure of hosting, players have embraced the moment.

“You could use the word ‘pressure,’” defender Richie Laryea said. “I think we could use the word ‘ready.’”

Laryea’s perspective reflects the attitude Marsch has tried to establish since taking the job. Canada has become known for its high-intensity pressing system and willingness to challenge opponents physically.

“We’re always on the front foot,” Laryea said. “I think that coincides pretty well with getting in people’s faces.”

Yet players understand there is a fine line between playing with an edge and going too far.

Defenders Luc de Fougerolles and Alistair Johnston each carry yellow cards into the Qatar match. If teams finish level on points, goal difference and goals scored — which is where all four teams in Group B stood entering Thursday — FIFA’s fair-play system acts as a tiebreaker, meaning disciplinary records could influence who advances from the group.

Four years ago, Qatar became the first host country to lose all three group matches. But after watching Qatar’s opening 1-1 draw against Switzerland, Sigur said Qatar should be taken seriously, pointing to its focus across 90 minutes.

“It’s the World Cup,” forward Ali Ahmed said. “You can’t play this game on paper.”

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3:05 FIFA World Cup hospitality boost

More than 50,000 fans are expected at BC Place for a match that could become one of the most significant in Canadian soccer history, and players have repeatedly referenced the energy they hope Vancouver can provide.

“I think losing my voice will be a good call,” said Canada fan Adam Lovell, a member of a supporters’ club called The Voyageurs. “I’ll try to set the tone with the fan culture.”

Eustáquio is aiming for an aggressive start fueled by a sense of urgency to give the home crowd something to cheer.

“Hopefully,” Eustáquio said, “that takes out the little bit of power that Qatar has.”

He knows this is no time to be polite.